President of Turkmenistan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

15 October 2026 08:50 (UTC+04:00)

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the President of Turkmenistan was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.

On October 15, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to participate in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

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