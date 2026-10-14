Bukhara hosts magnificent concert as part of cultural week [PHOTOS]

14 October 2026 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A magnificent concert titled "Sounds of Azerbaijan in Bukhara" was held as part of the "Azerbaijani Culture: Literature and Art Week" in the Uzbek city of Bukhara.

The concert took place at the Bukhara Youth Centre and brought Azerbaijani and Uzbek musicians together on one stage.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Rashad Mammadov, thanked Bukhara Region Governor Botir Zaripov and the Bukhara city administration for their hospitality and support in organising the programme.

He emphasised the role of the two nations' shared history and cultural values in strengthening bilateral relations. Mammadov also highlighted the importance of the concert in showcasing the richness of Azerbaijani music and its traditional performance styles to audiences in Bukhara.

He noted that cultural initiatives of this kind help foster creative ties between artists and give audiences an opportunity to discover Azerbaijan's musical heritage.

In his address, Botir Zaripov spoke about the longstanding friendship and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as the continued development of cooperation across various fields. He stressed that the countries' shared historical and cultural heritage provides a strong foundation for these ties.

Zaripov also welcomed the concert as part of the Azerbaijani Culture: Literature and Art Week, noting that such events help expand cultural cooperation and bring the artistic traditions of both nations closer to their audiences.

Performances by Azerbaijani and Uzbek musicians added a special atmosphere to the concert, delighting the audience and celebrating the cultural bonds between the two countries.

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have maintained close cultural ties for centuries, shaped by their shared Turkic roots, literary traditions and history. Their relationship is reflected in poetry, music, theatre and the exchange of literary works, with both countries continuing to introduce their cultural heritage to new audiences.

Literature has long been an important part of this connection. Azerbaijani readers are familiar with the works of Alisher Navoi, one of the greatest figures in Uzbek literature, while Uzbek audiences have a longstanding interest in the poetry of Nizami Ganjavi and Muhammad Fuzuli. Although these writers belonged to different periods and literary traditions, their works explore themes such as love, justice, human dignity and the search for knowledge.

Translations have helped bring their works to readers in both countries. Azerbaijani and Uzbek scholars have also studied the links between their literary traditions, examining classical poetry, folklore and the influence of prominent writers on the development of literature across the region. Such work gives readers a better understanding of the cultural ties that have connected the two peoples over generations.

These links are also reflected in cultural programmes organised in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Tashkent plays a role in introducing Azerbaijani literature, language and arts to Uzbek audiences through exhibitions, literary evenings, concerts and other events. Conferences and meetings involving writers, translators and academics provide further opportunities to discuss literary heritage and explore new areas of cooperation.

Music and theatre are equally important to cultural exchange between the two countries. Concerts featuring Azerbaijani and Uzbek performers allow audiences to discover each other's musical traditions, while cultural weeks and festivals bring together artists working in different fields. Film screenings, exhibitions and book presentations also help make each country's culture more familiar to the public.

There is scope for further cooperation in publishing and translation, particularly in making contemporary Azerbaijani and Uzbek literature available to readers in both languages.

Joint literary events, exchanges between universities and partnerships between publishers could help young writers and translators become more involved in this relationship.