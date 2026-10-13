Hungary votes to repeal promotion of LGBTQ to minors, restriction introduced under Orbán

13 October 2026 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

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Hungary's parliament has voted to repeal a controversial law restricting LGBTQ-related content accessible to minors, marking a significant reversal of policies introduced under former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The repeal follows a proposal submitted in September by the government of Prime Minister Péter Magyar, whose administration has sought to change several policies inherited from its predecessor.

The legislation, adopted in 2021, prohibited advertising and educational material deemed to depict or promote homosexuality or gender reassignment to people under the age of 18.

Originally introduced as a measure to strengthen penalties for child sexual abuse, the law was subsequently expanded to include restrictions on LGBTQ-related content, drawing criticism from European institutions and human rights organisations.

The European Commission argued that the restrictions discriminated against LGBTQ people and undermined fundamental rights, while the Hungarian government under Orbán defended the legislation as necessary to protect children.

European court ruling adds pressure for repeal

The parliamentary vote follows an April 2026 ruling by the European Court of Justice that found the Hungarian legislation incompatible with European Union law.

The judgment added legal pressure on Budapest to amend or repeal the restrictions, which had become a prominent source of disagreement between Hungary and EU institutions.