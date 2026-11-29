29 November 2026 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Germany's underground natural gas storage facilities are significantly less full than they were during the same period in previous years, raising concerns about the country's energy security.

According to a report by Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur), the current gas storage filling level stands at 54.5%, considerably below the levels recorded during comparable periods in previous years.

The agency described the situation as a serious cause for concern, highlighting the importance of maintaining sufficient gas reserves to ensure a reliable energy supply.

The regulator also stressed that Germany's energy security depends on several key factors, including natural gas imports through pipelines, supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG), available reserves in underground storage facilities and overall domestic consumption.

The combination of these factors will determine the country's ability to maintain stable gas supplies, particularly during periods of increased demand.

The latest figures underline the challenges facing Germany as it seeks to secure sufficient energy resources and maintain the stability of its gas supply system.