29 November 2026 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

FIFA may discontinue its Peace Prize or change its name amid growing concerns within the organisation over the award's future and the selection of its next recipient.

US President Donald Trump became the first recipient of the FIFA Peace Prize last year. The award was presented to him during the draw ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to a report by The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the matter, some FIFA officials are reportedly in favour of abolishing the award or at least changing its name.

The concerns are said to be linked to FIFA President Gianni Infantino's close relationship with Trump, as well as uncertainty over who should receive the next award.

The issue has reportedly prompted discussions within the international football governing body about the future purpose and reputation of the prize.

In response to journalists' inquiries, FIFA said that a decision on the matter would be made "in due course".

The potential move could mark a change in FIFA's approach to recognising individuals for their contributions to peace and unity through sport.