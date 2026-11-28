28 November 2026 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Hungary’s parliament has approved legislation introducing an annual wealth tax on the country’s richest individuals.

Under the new law, individuals with a net worth exceeding 1 billion forints (approximately $3 million) will be subject to an annual tax ranging from 1% to 1.5%.

The initiative was one of Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s campaign promises.

The legislation is scheduled to enter into force on January 1, 2027, introducing a new tax obligation for Hungary’s wealthiest residents.