Hungary approves annual wealth tax on individuals with assets exceeding $3 million
Hungary’s parliament has approved legislation introducing an annual wealth tax on the country’s richest individuals.
Under the new law, individuals with a net worth exceeding 1 billion forints (approximately $3 million) will be subject to an annual tax ranging from 1% to 1.5%.
The initiative was one of Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s campaign promises.
The legislation is scheduled to enter into force on January 1, 2027, introducing a new tax obligation for Hungary’s wealthiest residents.
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