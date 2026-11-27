27 November 2026 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A symphony concert led by Azerbaijani Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, Chief Conductor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, has been held at the Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall in Istanbul, Türkiye.

During the concert, Maestro Guliyev conducted the Cemal Reşit Rey Symphony Orchestra, one of Türkiye's renowned musical ensembles. The evening's soloist was celebrated Turkish harpist Merve Kocabeyler.

The programme featured three outstanding works from the international symphonic repertoire, showcasing the richness and diversity of different musical traditions.

The evening opened with the moving Adagietto from Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 5.

The first half of the concert featured Reinhold Glière's Concerto for Harp and Orchestra in E-flat major, Op. 74. Soloist Merve Kocabeyler demonstrated the harp's expressive range, her virtuoso technique and refined musical interpretation.

The second half of the programme featured Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 74, widely known as the "Pathétique."

The concert highlighted Ayyub Guliyev's contribution to international musical cooperation and brought together Azerbaijani and Turkish musical talent on one stage.