26 November 2026 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

More than 89,200 Georgian citizens travelled to Azerbaijan in January–September 2026, marking an increase of 9.7% compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

According to Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, approximately 81,300 arrivals from Georgia were recorded during the first nine months of 2025.

By comparison, figures published by Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee indicate that approximately 81,300 Georgian citizens visited Azerbaijan in January–September 2024, accounting for 4.1% of all foreign arrivals during that period.

In September 2026 alone, the number of arrivals from Georgia exceeded 13,200, representing an increase of 28.5% compared to September 2025 and 7.1% compared to August 2026.

In September 2024, Azerbaijan received approximately 10,880 visitors from Georgia.



Thus, monthly arrivals increased by around 21.3% over the two-year period.

The increase in arrivals from Georgia came despite a 6% year-on-year decline in Azerbaijan's overall foreign arrivals, which stood at approximately 1.83 million in January–September 2026.