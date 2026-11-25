25 November 2026 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Caspian Drilling Company (CDC), a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has commenced drilling operations at a prospective gas well in southern Israel.

According to the company's statement, drilling operations at the Sifra North 01 well are being carried out jointly by CDC and the Comprehensive Drilling Trust (CDT) on behalf of their client, Mosestro.

“Caspian Drilling Company Ltd (CDC) and the Comprehensive Drilling Trust (CDT) are pleased to announce the start of joint drilling operations on the Sifra North 01 well in Israel for our client, Mosestro. After completing all pre-drilling checklist checks, drilling of the well began at 11:20 on November 22, 2026. This important milestone reflects the readiness and coordinated work of both teams,” the statement said.

The companies also expressed gratitude to their client, project partners and specialists involved in the preparatory work.

“We would like to thank our client, Mosestro, our project partners and everyone who contributed to the preparatory work. CDC and CDT will continue to work closely to ensure the safe and efficient conduct of drilling operations,” the statement added.

The company did not disclose the estimated gas reserves, projected drilling depth or expected completion date of the well in the supplied statement.