25 November 2026 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The Fourth International Scientific and Practical Conference on “Development of Sports Sciences at ASA” commenced on November 24, jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF) and the Azerbaijan Sport Academy (ASA).

During the plenary session, AWF Secretary General Parvin Piriyev delivered a presentation titled “The Positive Impact of Scientific Approaches on Sports Performance.”

He highlighted the importance of scientific methods in athletes’ training programmes, the need to align coaching systems with modern requirements and the role of integrating scientific knowledge into practical training to improve sporting performance.

Piriyev also addressed the challenges coaches face when adopting new scientific approaches, including difficulties in translating theoretical knowledge into practical training methods. He discussed possible solutions to overcome these obstacles.

The presentation by Masamitsu Ito, a professor at Nippon Sport Science University in Japan, also attracted considerable interest. Invited by the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation to share international expertise, Ito delivered a presentation titled “The Coach as a Learner.”

His presentation focused on the continuous professional development of coaches, modern teaching approaches and the application of Japanese experience in this field.

The conference provides a platform for discussions on a range of important topics, including improving athlete training systems, promoting mass participation in sports and healthy lifestyles, developing sports education, organising scientifically based training programmes, injury prevention and rehabilitation, and introducing innovative technologies into sports.

The main objective of the conference is to examine contemporary scientific approaches, innovative methods and international experience in sports science, while expanding opportunities to apply scientific knowledge in practical sporting activities.

International scientific platforms of this kind play an important role in facilitating knowledge and experience exchange among sports professionals, strengthening scientific capacity and promoting the adoption of modern approaches across the sports sector.