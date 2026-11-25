25 November 2026 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israeli government has lodged a complaint with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) against Turkish football club Galatasaray over banners displayed by its supporters in solidarity with Palestinians, according to club chairman Dursun Özbek.

In a written statement on Tuesday, Özbek criticized the move by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, emphasizing that the supporters' expressions of solidarity were humanitarian rather than political.

“We have learned that the Netanyahu government has filed a complaint against our club with UEFA, citing the banners our supporters displayed in support of the Palestinian people. As the Turkish nation, we will continue — as we have always done throughout history — to stand with the oppressed and refuse to remain silent in the face of the suffering endured by the Palestinian people. As shown by the collective voice of conscience rising around the world against the persecution suffered by the Palestinians, this is not a political stance, but a position rooted in humanity and conscience,” Özbek said.

The Galatasaray chairman urged UEFA not to pursue what he described as a politically motivated complaint.

“We hope that UEFA will approach this matter with the same sensitivity and refuse to follow up on a complaint motivated by political considerations. After all, to keep football free from politics, one must not punish expressions of humanity and conscience, but rather prevent football from becoming a subject of political pressure,” he added.

Galatasaray supporters have repeatedly expressed solidarity with Palestinians during European competitions, including UEFA Champions League fixtures, displaying Palestinian flags and banners condemning Israel's military operations in Gaza.

During Tuesday's Champions League home match against Aston Villa, supporters displayed banners reading “Never forget Gaza, no silence in the face of genocide,” “You are the dignity, the honor and the pride of humanity, O Gaza,” and “Free Palestine.”