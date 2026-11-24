Netanyahu: Huang's return to Nvidia 'good news'
Israeli outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the decision of Nvidia Corporation's Board of Directors to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO and president is "good news" for Israel.
"Nvidia's partnership with Israel's tech sector has created enormous value for the company and for Israel's innovation economy. Continuity in Nvidia's leadership is good news for that partnership and for the global AI industry," Netanyahu stated, according to his office.
Earlier today, Nvidia announced that Huang will return to lead the company, and United States President Donald Trump claimed he has been in contact with Nvidia's Board of Directors, suggesting that his intervention was "really important" for Hunag's return.
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