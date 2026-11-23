23 November 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

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A concert dedicated to the memory of distinguished Azerbaijani composer Musa Mirzayev, People's Artist, professor and recipient of Azerbaijan's Shohrat (Glory) and Sharaf (Honor) Orders, has been held in Stuttgart, Germany.

Speaking at the event, Gunay Mirzayeva, Head of the Stuttgart Azerbaijani House and the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Germany, as well as a composer and musicologist, highlighted Musa Mirzayev's significant contributions to Azerbaijani musical culture. She also emphasized the importance of promoting his rich musical legacy internationally.

Mirzayeva spoke about the activities of the organizations she leads in promoting Azerbaijani culture, language and national values across Germany, with the support of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora. Expressing her gratitude to the Committee for its continued support of the Azerbaijani diaspora, she underscored the role of cultural initiatives like this concert in strengthening ties between Azerbaijan, Italy and Germany.

Miriam Hertfeldt, Director of the Haus der Musik im Fruchtkasten, which hosted the concert, expressed her pleasure at welcoming the event and noted that cultural projects of this kind contribute to fostering intercultural dialogue.

The concert was supported by the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund (ADSF) and organized by the Von Mai Foundation and Stuttgart Azerbaijani House, in cooperation with Italy's Umberto Giordano Music Conservatory.

The Apulia Brass Ensemble performed under the baton of conductor Nicola Marasco, presenting a programme dedicated to the musical heritage of Musa Mirzayev.

Among those attending were Gülay Eroğlu Erdoğdu, Consul of Türkiye in Stuttgart; Martina Bertić Rončević, Vice-Consul of Croatia; representatives of the Italian Consulate; public and cultural figures from various countries; and members of the Azerbaijani and Turkish communities.

The concert served as an important initiative to promote Azerbaijan's musical heritage in Europe, strengthen international cultural cooperation and foster dialogue and mutual understanding among nations.