21 November 2026 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

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Austria's Foreign Ministry has been targeted in a major cyberattack, with hackers gaining access to servers and obtaining diplomats' contact details, Reuters reported.

According to the ministry, unauthorised access to a website operated by an external service provider took place between November 12 and 13, amid a global disruption affecting Microsoft's services. The breach was detected and swiftly contained.

An investigation by a team of experts confirmed that the hackers had accessed databases containing the names and contact details of employees at the ministry's headquarters in Vienna, as well as staff at Austrian diplomatic missions abroad.

The ministry also stressed that the personal data of ordinary citizens had not been affected.

Vienna has not officially identified those responsible for the attack, and the investigation is ongoing.

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