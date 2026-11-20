French unions call new strike for December 1
A group of eight French labor unions called on Friday for a new public sector strike on December 1, after rejecting the government's latest measures as insufficient.
The unions demand the unfreezing of the index point, which determines public sector pay, stating that if it remains frozen, the lowest salaries will stay at or just above the minimum wage.
The unions also demand an overhaul of the salary scales to improve career progression, and equal pay and professional opportunities for men and women.
The previous strike and demonstration, held on November 17, assembled between 146,000 and 500,000 protesters, depending on the source.
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