19 November 2026 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

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Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed on Thursday that, after Ukraine struck the Crimean Bridge, Moscow decided to end partial ceasefire discussions.

Speaking at a press conference, Putin pointed out that after 40 days of trying to disrupt Russia's energy infrastructure, Ukraine's results were "far from what they had expected." This led Russia to mirror Ukraine's actions, Putin added. With the international community calling for an end to these strikes, the Russian head of state shared that the country was open to potentially agreeing on something, but following the bridge incident, it decided not to agree to anything and respond in a manner "much more painful."

Putin also stressed that the bridge is not being used for any military purposes and is strictly civilian, adding that it will be restored.

Moreover, he said on Thursday that Russia wants to end the conflict in Ukraine, but stressed that Ukraine also has to agree to the compromise proposed earlier by the United States.

"Now the ball is in Ukraine's court," Putin stated at a press briefing in Shenzhen following a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. He added that Ukraine's insistence on holding the remaining 10% of Donbass for a short period of time is pointless. "If they hold on for a while and then can't, is there any point in holding on to that 10% at all costs? Well, it's a rather simple, but perfectly legitimate question, I think," he said.

Finally, the Russian president reiterated that Moscow has "no desire to continue this armed conflict."