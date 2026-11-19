19 November 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States and Venezuela signed an agreement to strengthen military forces and boost border security, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday after meeting Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez in Caracas.

Speaking alongside Rodriguez at the Miraflores presidential palace, Hegseth also touted the countries' energy ties. "Our oil deal with Venezuela makes the Strait of Hormuz a nonfactor for the Western Hemisphere," he said, adding the South American country is "better today than it was yesterday, and it will be better tomorrow than it is today."

The deal follows the January 3 US military raid in Caracas that ousted then-President Nicolas Maduro, who was taken to New York with his wife, Cilia Flores, to face federal drug trafficking and weapons charges.