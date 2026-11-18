18 November 2026 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $1.4 billion in 2025, while the figure reached approximately $1 billion in the first nine months of 2026.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced the figures at a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Johann David Wadephul.

Bayramov noted that 280 German companies are registered in Azerbaijan, of which 210 are currently active.

According to him, German investments in Azerbaijan have totalled nearly $950 million over the years, while Azerbaijani investments in Germany have exceeded $670 million. A significant share of mutual investments from Germany into Azerbaijan has been directed towards the non-oil sector, the minister added.

Bayramov also highlighted investments made by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) in securities of German companies and various other funds, which have reached a total of $1.8 billion.

The minister recalled that a meeting of the high-level joint working group between the two countries was held in 2025 to advance the bilateral economic agenda.

He further noted that an agreement establishing the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council was signed during the Azerbaijani president's visit in 2026. The council's first meeting is expected to take place in the near future.