18 November 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius revealed during a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday that the country's army tested Ukraine's DELTA digital battlefield management and situational awareness system last month during an "exercise focused on modern warfare involving drones," with various European partners taking part.

He said that the drills were made possible by active engagement from Ukrainian instructors and advisers. The German official pointed out that the country would like to work with Kyiv on the system and "test its use in the Bundeswehr."

Meanwhile, talking about the ongoing war in Ukraine, he warned that Russia is likely to "use winter as a weapon again," provoking humanitarian crises in Kyiv, Odessa, and other major cities. For this reason, Pistorius called on allies to act "jointly and decisively," doubling diplomatic efforts and strengthening sanctions.