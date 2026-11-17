Trump: Illegal for Deutsche Bank to leak tax records
United States President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that it was "illegal" for Deutsche Bank to leak his tax records, shortly after the institution distanced itself from the 2017 breach.
"I paid a lot of tax," Trump remarked while meeting with leaders from Japan, India, and Australia at the Quad countries summit in Manila, Philippines. "They shouldn't have done it," the US president added.
The massive leak, which was said to have occurred without White House's knowledge, reportedly included financial information about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
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