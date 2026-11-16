Azerbaijan screenwriters guild launches new “25th Frame” film discussion platform [PHOTOS]

16 November 2026 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The first meeting of “25th Frame”, a film discussion platform initiated by the Azerbaijan Screenwriters Guild, has been held, bringing together film professionals, emerging screenwriters and cinema enthusiasts.

The project aims to bring together members of the film community, establish a tradition of professional film criticism and discussion, and help young filmmakers and screenwriters develop the skills needed to analyse films from a dramaturgical perspective. It also seeks to strengthen their ability to express and defend their views confidently and convincingly before an audience.

The inaugural session focused on an in-depth professional analysis of Yellow Letters (Gelbe Briefe), a feature film by director İlker Çatak, which won the Golden Bear at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival.

A co-production between Germany, France and Türkiye, the film tells the story of Derya and Aziz, an artist couple living in Ankara who face political pressure following the premiere of their theatre production. After losing their jobs, they are forced to rebuild their lives under difficult circumstances.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan Screenwriters Guild Chairman Nijat Dadashov emphasised that the platform goes beyond simply expressing whether participants liked or disliked a film.

He explained that screenwriters, directors, critics and actors sit together to examine a film's dramatic structure and the filmmaker's artistic intentions, while audience members are encouraged to take an active part in the discussion.

Dadashov added that the growing interest among participants in learning, sharing opinions and becoming part of this creative environment further highlights the importance of the initiative.

Special guests at the event included film director and screenwriter Samir Karimoglu, film critic and scholar Aygun Aslanli, film director and producer Fariz Ahmadov, and theatre and film actress Zulfiya Gurbanova.

The invited professionals shared their insights into the film's dramatic structure, screenplay techniques, character development, conflicts between family and individual identity, and the artistic representation of contemporary socio-political realities in cinema.

The meeting continued in an interactive format, with representatives of the film industry, young screenwriters and cinema enthusiasts actively participating in the exchange of ideas.

The Azerbaijan Screenwriters Guild plans to organise regular film discussions as part of the “25th Frame” platform, creating an ongoing space for professional analysis, creative exchange and the development of emerging filmmaking talent.