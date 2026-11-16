Azerbaijan National Library holds digital skills training for regional librarians [PHOTOS]

16 November 2026 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Azerbaijan National Library has organised a series of training sessions for librarians working in the Centralised Library Systems of Ganja city and the Gazakh, Lankaran and Salyan districts.

The training programme covered two key topics: “Koha Automated Library Information System: Practical Application in Regional Libraries and Improving User Skills” and “Regional Libraries in the Digital Age: Electronic Information Resources and Innovative Services.”

The sessions focused on modern library and information management, the application of information and communication technologies, the automation of library processes and the digital development of regional libraries.

The first training session introduced participants to the Koha Automated Library Information System (ALIS), an important tool for automating library and information processes. Librarians received detailed information about the system's functions, operating principles and practical applications in everyday library operations.

The second session, titled “Regional Libraries in the Digital Age: Electronic Information Resources and Innovative Services,” explored the challenges facing libraries in today's information environment, as well as emerging priorities and new approaches to library services.

Both training sessions placed particular emphasis on combining theoretical knowledge with practical skills, familiarising library staff with modern working methods and identifying new tools and opportunities that can be applied in their daily professional activities.

The participants included librarians from city and district Centralised Library Systems operating under the Ganja-Dashkasan, Gazakh-Tovuz, Lankaran-Astara and Shirvan-Salyan Regional Departments of Culture.

The initiative aims to strengthen the professional skills of regional librarians and support the modernisation and digital transformation of library services across Azerbaijan.