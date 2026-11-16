Baku hosts international Turkic World 2026 DanceSport competition [PHOTOS]

16 November 2026 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The international “Turkic World – 2026” DanceSport Competition was held on November 15 at the Sea Breeze resort as part of the “Baku – World Sports Capital 2026” programme.

Supported by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports and organised by the Azerbaijan DanceSport Federation, the competition brought together dancers from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Hungary.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, and Ali Hashimli, president of the Azerbaijan DanceSport Federation, addressed participants and guests at the event.

During the competition, dancers showcased their skills in five dance disciplines: samba, cha-cha-cha, rumba, paso doble and jive.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony honouring the competition's winners.

The international gathering provided a platform for dancers from Turkic countries and Hungary to demonstrate their talent and promote cultural exchange through sport and dance.