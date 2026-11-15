Lankaran hosts open regional rhythmic gymnastics championship [PHOTOS]

15 November 2026 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

An open regional rhythmic gymnastics championship was held in Lankaran on November 14, bringing together young athletes from several Azerbaijani regions.

According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the competition featured young gymnasts representing the Lankaran, Shirvan, Masalli and Sabirabad branches of the Ocaq Sport Club.

Athletes born between 2014 and 2020 competed in different age categories, performing routines with no apparatus, hoops, balls and clubs, in accordance with their respective age groups.

In the 2019 age category, Zeynab Najafli claimed first place, followed by Nilay Zeynalli in second and Nilay Aliyeva in third.

Among gymnasts born in 2020, Aynishan Farzaliyeva won gold, Deniz Mammadova took silver, and Ayla Alakbarova secured bronze.

At the end of the championship, the top-performing gymnasts received medals and diplomas.

Such competitions play an important role in promoting rhythmic gymnastics across Azerbaijan's regions, encouraging greater participation among young athletes and expanding the sport's popularity.