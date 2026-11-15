Iran's missile stockpile raises concerns within Trump administration

15 November 2026 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iran still possesses a substantial missile arsenal despite the ongoing war and damage to its weapons production facilities caused by US and Israeli strikes, according to US intelligence assessments cited by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Unnamed US officials said intelligence estimates suggest that Iran has between 1,500 and 2,500 missiles. However, they acknowledged that determining the exact size of Tehran's missile stockpile remains difficult, making the assessment subject to uncertainty.

The officials claimed that Iran continues to maintain significant weapons reserves and has gradually resumed weapons production despite damage to its manufacturing facilities caused by US and Israeli attacks.

They also noted that Tehran retains a considerable number of drones and short-range missiles.

According to the officials, Iran's ability to rebuild its military capabilities has prompted the administration of US President Donald Trump to reconsider further military strikes against the country.

The unnamed officials also said that the United States had relocated some of its military assets to Israel, which Washington considers a safer location, following Iranian attacks on US military installations, radar systems and early-warning infrastructure.