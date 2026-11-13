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Friday, November 13, 2026

IRGC vows 'horrifying' response to any attacks

13 November 2026 14:59 (UTC+04:00)
IRGC vows 'horrifying' response to any attacks
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Ahmad Vahidi (pictured) warned on Friday that any "hostile" actions against Iran would be met with a "horrifying and painful" response.

"The enemy should learn from the repeated defeats it has suffered; otherwise, greater lessons lie ahead," Vahidi said, adding that Tehran's revenge for the killing of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will be "achieved."

The IRGC chief's warnings follow a report from the IRGC Navy, claiming that a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) hit a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz while passing through an "unauthorized and dangerous" route, causing a "massive" explosion.

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