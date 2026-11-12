Moldova seeks closer energy cooperation with Azerbaijan, President Sandu says

12 November 2026 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

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Moldova is interested in strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy security, alongside expanding political and economic relations, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said in remarks to journalists.

Sandu identified energy as a particularly important area for bilateral cooperation, emphasising Moldova's interest in exploring opportunities with Azerbaijan as the country continues efforts to diversify its energy supplies.

“We wish to discuss relations with Azerbaijan in the areas of energy security, as well as in the political and economic spheres. Moldova is particularly interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan in the energy sector,” the Moldovan president said.

She noted that energy security remains a significant challenge for Moldova, despite substantial reforms implemented in recent years to reduce the country's dependence on Russia.

According to Sandu, these reforms have been aimed at strengthening Moldova's energy independence and reducing vulnerabilities associated with reliance on a single external supplier.

However, she acknowledged that further efforts are necessary to address the country's remaining energy challenges.

“We hope to have a productive discussion today and find solutions,” Sandu said.

Her remarks underline Moldova's interest in engaging with Azerbaijan as part of its broader efforts to strengthen energy security and develop international partnerships.