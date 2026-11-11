Azerbaijan U-17 wrestling team claims four gold medals in Kazakhstan

11 November 2026 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijani young wrestlers have secured eight medals at a traditional freestyle wrestling tournament held in Kokshetau, Kazakhstan, in memory of Honored Coach Akhmetzhan Kazymbetov.

The competition brought together young athletes competing in different weight categories, with Azerbaijan represented by eight wrestlers from the national U-17 team.

According to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the Azerbaijani team competed under the guidance of U-17 national team head coach Haji Aliyev and coach Allahverdi Valiyev, delivering an impressive medal-winning performance.

Four Azerbaijani wrestlers claimed gold medals at the tournament. Yusif Abdullayev won the 45kg category, Suleyman Shirinov triumphed in the 51kg division, Ibrahim Hasanov secured first place in the 55kg category, and Eljan Hasanov emerged victorious in the 65kg weight class.

Two more Azerbaijani athletes finished among the silver medalists. Huseyn Rzazade took second place in the 55kg category, while Elvin Najafzade earned silver in the 92kg division.

Meanwhile, Tunar Huseynov won a bronze medal in the 48kg category, and Nijat Mustafayev secured another bronze in the 110kg division.

Overall, Azerbaijan's young wrestlers finished the competition with four gold, two silver, and two bronze medals, bringing their total medal count to eight.