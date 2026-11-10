Zelensky calls Abu Dhabi trilateral talks 'constructive'

10 November 2026 21:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Tuesday that the trilateral meeting held with the delegation from the United States and Russia in Abu Dhabi was "constructive" and "quite substantive."

The meeting followed earlier talks with European and US partners. According to the president, today's meeting focused on prisoner releases, security guarantees for Ukraine, and mechanisms to "block any recurrence of the war."

"The main thing is to truly bring peace closer," Zelensky stated, thanking the US for facilitating the negotiations and the United Arab Emirates for providing a "reliable platform" for the talks.