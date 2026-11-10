Police officer killed in Spain after booby-trapped backpack explodes

10 November 2026 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

One police officer has been killed and another seriously injured in an explosion inside a residential building in Oviedo, Spain, EFE reports, citing sources in the country's National Police.

Police officers arrived at a building in the Villafría district following a shooting in which a woman was injured. At the entrance, they discovered a backpack containing an explosive device. The device detonated, killing an officer from the police canine unit.

Another officer, who serves in the bomb disposal unit, lost a leg in the blast and remains in critical condition.

Spanish law enforcement agencies are currently searching for the person who opened fire shortly before the explosion.

According to the newspaper ABC, police have detained an individual who may have been involved in the shooting.