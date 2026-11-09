OIC General Secretariat congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

9 November 2026 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has extended its warmest congratulations and best wishes to the Republic of Azerbaijan, its leadership, government and people on the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, celebrated annually on November 8.

In its congratulatory message marking this important national occasion, the General Secretariat reaffirmed the OIC’s unwavering support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in accordance with relevant OIC resolutions and international law.

The General Secretariat also expressed its appreciation for Azerbaijan’s efforts to rebuild the liberated territories, promote sustainable development in these areas and create the necessary conditions for the return of internally displaced persons to their homes, thereby contributing to stability and strengthening the foundations of peace in the region.

The General Secretariat expressed its hope that ongoing efforts to achieve peace in the South Caucasus would contribute to strengthening good-neighborly relations and constructive cooperation, serving the interests of security, stability and prosperity throughout the region.