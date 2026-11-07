Pakistan's PM congratulates President Aliyev on Victory Day, calls for stronger strategic partnership

7 November 2026 19:29 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, praising Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War and reaffirming Islamabad's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

In a congratulatory letter addressed to President Aliyev, the Pakistani leader highlighted Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity, its post-war reconstruction efforts and the importance of the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

"On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, as well as on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you on the anniversary of the Victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War," Sharif stated.

The prime minister described the November 8 anniversary as a symbol of national determination and unity, while praising Azerbaijan's development following the 2020 war.

"This historic day is a vivid embodiment of the valor, national unity and unshakable will of the people in the cause of ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Today, Azerbaijan, as a powerful and self-confident state, mobilizes the fruits of its historical Victory for the restoration and reconstruction, development and sustainable well-being of its people. The far-sighted and wise leadership of Your Excellency played a significant role in achieving this magnificent result," the letter reads.

Pakistan seeks deeper strategic and economic cooperation with Azerbaijan

Sharif also emphasised the close political and diplomatic ties between Islamabad and Baku, expressing his government's intention to expand cooperation across multiple sectors.

"Pakistan is proud of the high level of our bilateral relations, built on mutual trust, shared values ​​and deep-rooted brotherly ties. We remain committed to elevating our special relationship with Azerbaijan to a strong, multifaceted and dynamic strategic partnership in the near future," he stated.

The Pakistani prime minister also expressed anticipation over President Aliyev's prospective visit to Islamabad, describing it as an opportunity to advance bilateral cooperation and discuss regional and international developments.

"It is with this in mind that we look forward to Your Excellency's long-awaited visit to Pakistan at a mutually agreed upon convenient date. I am confident that Your Excellency's visit to Islamabad will provide an excellent opportunity to exchange views on bilateral, regional and global issues, as well as to formally launch a number of mutually beneficial initiatives to further strengthen our strategic and economic partnership," Sharif said.

The remarks underline Pakistan's interest in further developing its relations with Azerbaijan, particularly through new strategic and economic initiatives that could be advanced during a future presidential visit.

Concluding his message, Sharif extended his personal wishes to the Azerbaijani president and people.

"Taking this opportunity, I wish Your Excellency good health, happiness, and continued success in your future activities, and peace, progress, and prosperity to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan," he wrote.

"Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration."