President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended inauguration of first phase of Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the first phase of Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan district on November 6.
The head of state and the First Lady subsequently met with residents who had relocated to Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan district and Soltanli village in Jabrayil district.
President Ilham Aliyev presented the keys to their new homes to the residents.
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