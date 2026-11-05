Poets from 30 countries celebrate Shusha through international literary project [PHOTOS]

5 November 2026 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Khazar University hosted an event titled “Greetings to Shusha, the City of Victory” in commemoration of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day at its Narimanov campus. The event was organised by the university’s Department of Languages and Literatures.

The special guest was Salim Babulloglu, the creator of the “Greetings to Shusha” project, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union, poet and translator.

The event opened with welcoming remarks by Dilbar Zeynalova, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Languages and Literatures. She highlighted the exceptional significance of Victory Day in the history of the Azerbaijani people, emphasising the spiritual value of the historic triumph as a symbol of national unity and solidarity.

A minute of silence was observed in memory of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for their homeland.

Addressing the gathering, Salim Babulloglu spoke about the origins, concept and objectives of the “Greetings to Shusha” project. He explained that the initiative aims to introduce Shusha’s spiritual and cultural identity in the aftermath of Azerbaijan’s victory to the international literary community.

The project's international scope is reflected in the participation of 44 poets from 30 countries, who have recited poems dedicated to Shusha. The initiative demonstrates how literature can strengthen cultural connections between nations and promote Azerbaijan's cultural heritage on the international stage.

During the event, video recordings featuring Shusha-themed poems by five poets participating in the project were screened. Babulloglu also personally recited several poems, introducing the audience to their artistic and aesthetic depth.

The poetry presentations offered an opportunity to explore Shusha's history, cultural heritage and the emotions associated with Azerbaijan's victory through literary expression.

Gardagkhan Azizkhanli, a lecturer at Khazar University's Department of Languages and Literatures and Doctor of Philosophy in Philology, and Aytaj Misgarli, Director of the university's Library and Information Centre, also addressed the audience.

They discussed the literary and cultural significance of the “Greetings to Shusha” project, its contribution to introducing Azerbaijan's victory to international audiences, and the importance of conveying the meaning and legacy of Victory Day to future generations through artistic and literary works.

Zaur Ustac, a participant in the First Karabakh War, retired military officer, poet and Chairman of the Awards Committee of Yazarlar magazine, also delivered remarks.

He noted that Azerbaijan's victory holds a special place in the collective memory and literature of the nation before reciting his own poem reflecting the spirit and emotional significance of the country's triumph.

At the conclusion of the event, Zaur Ustac presented Salim Babulloglu with the “Literary Ambassador” medal and diploma awarded by Yazarlar magazine.

The distinction recognised Babulloglu's literary achievements, his contribution to promoting Azerbaijani poetry and his efforts to introduce the country's national and cultural values to international audiences through the “Greetings to Shusha” project.