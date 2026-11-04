US technology companies eye Azerbaijan for AI infrastructure and data centre investments

4 November 2026 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

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American technology companies are showing growing interest in investing in Azerbaijan's data centres and artificial intelligence infrastructure, according to Matthew Bryza, a former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan and member of the Board of Directors of the Jamestown Foundation.

Speaking to Azerbaijani local media outlet, AZERTAC, Bryza, who is also a partner at the US private equity firm Abbott Capital, said the interest had become particularly evident during the recent Azerbaijan Investment Forum.

He noted that his discussions with Azerbaijani government representatives, American companies, potential investors and business partners had highlighted opportunities for expanding US investment in the country's technology sector.

“Azerbaijan has a particularly favorable geographical position in terms of the location of data centers and other infrastructure related to artificial intelligence. Because the country is close to Central Asia, which is a large and rapidly developing market. The closer the infrastructure, especially data centers, are located to the market, the lower the latency in data transmission. As a result, the productivity and efficiency of data connections increase.

"At the same time, Azerbaijan is also a convenient place for processing data coming from Central Asia and transferring it to European markets. Investors and the Azerbaijani authorities still need to conduct a number of discussions to determine whether such investments will be economically viable. However, this is undoubtedly a promising area, especially given the opportunities of the Alat Free Economic Zone," Bryza said.

The former ambassador also identified mining as another non-oil sector with considerable investment potential.

He pointed to the activities of Anglo Asian Mining PLC, which has operated in Azerbaijan for several decades and is developing copper mining projects in the country.

"In particular, the Anglo Asian Mining PLC company, which has been operating in Azerbaijan for several decades, has quite promising projects in the field of copper mining in the country. The company is also considering similar investment opportunities in Armenia," he noted.

Bryza also highlighted opportunities in Azerbaijan's processing and industrial manufacturing sectors, particularly through the Alat Free Economic Zone.

According to him, Abbott Capital Management would be interested in facilitating connections between potential American investors and businesses operating within the economic zone.

He further emphasised the potential for stronger cooperation between US venture capital and private equity funds and Azerbaijani startups.

"I believe that US venture capital and private equity funds, like my company, can strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijani startups. In this process, individuals like me and companies like Abbott Capital can play a mediator role. We see Azerbaijan as a developing regional actor with strategic and investment interests in a wide geography. We are talking about a geography that extends from Azerbaijan to Central Asia through the Caspian Sea, and in the other direction through Armenia and Georgia to Turkey and Europe, as well as to the Middle East region, especially including Syria, in the south. Investment events such as the Azerbaijan Investment Forum that I mentioned are also of great importance in establishing relations between investors and partners in Azerbaijan," Bryza said.

The former diplomat also drew attention to the potential of digital technologies to improve logistics operations along the Middle Corridor, which connects Asia and Europe through the Caspian region.

He noted that digital solutions developed in the United States and other countries could help simplify documentation procedures and improve the efficiency of cross-border cargo transportation.

“These solutions include electronic or digital bills of lading, as well as a number of other documents that can ensure a more seamless movement of goods and services transported to and through the territory of Azerbaijan,” Bryza added.