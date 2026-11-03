Algeria accuses France of concealing information on nuclear waste in Sahara

3 November 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Algeria has launched its second operation to clear the territory of a former French nuclear test site in the Sahara Desert, accusing Paris of withholding information essential to the cleanup efforts.

The Algerian Ministry of Defence said the operation began on Sunday. It involves identifying areas contaminated with radioactive materials, collecting nuclear waste and storing it in specially designed concrete containers.

The defence authorities accused France of evading responsibility and refusing to provide archival documents and maps indicating the locations where nuclear waste was buried.

France conducted its first nuclear test in the Reggane region of the Sahara on February 13, 1960, when Algeria was still under French colonial rule. A total of 17 nuclear tests were carried out in the Algerian Sahara between 1960 and 1966. Paris continued its testing programme for four years after Algeria gained independence in 1962.

For decades, Algeria has been seeking access to documents and maps detailing the locations of nuclear tests and radioactive waste disposal sites. The information is considered essential for identifying contaminated areas and addressing the consequences of the nuclear tests.

The legacy of French colonial rule remains one of the main sources of tension between the two countries.

Photo: Getty Images