Azerbaijan, Japan discuss expanding economic and transport cooperation [PHOTOS]

2 November 2026 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Japan's newly appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Tokuro Furuya, on November 2.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Furuya presented a copy of his credentials to Bayramov during the meeting. The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission, highlighting the importance of his role in further developing relations between Azerbaijan and Japan.

The two sides discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, focusing on expanding political dialogue and strengthening cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy, transport, high technology, sports, humanitarian affairs and education.

In discussing ways to expand economic ties, the officials emphasized the importance of Japanese companies taking advantage of investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, particularly the favourable business and logistics environment offered by the Alat Free Economic Zone.

Bayramov also highlighted Azerbaijan's growing role in strengthening interregional transport and logistics connectivity, as well as the country's contributions to the development of the East-West and North-South transport corridors.

The meeting also addressed large-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, including the development of modern infrastructure, efforts to unlock the economic potential of these areas and initiatives aimed at ensuring their sustainable development.

The Azerbaijani minister drew attention to the serious obstacles posed by extensive mine contamination in the liberated territories, particularly its impact on reconstruction efforts, civilian safety and the return of former internally displaced persons to their homes.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations and other issues of mutual interest.