Iranian ballistic missile launchers reportedly spotted near Azerbaijan border [PHOTO]

2 November 2026 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iranian ballistic missile launch systems have reportedly been spotted near the country's border with Azerbaijan, on the southern bank of the Araz River, according to local media reports.

The report says that information and photographs showing the military equipment had been shared on social media.

The images reportedly show a missile launch system alongside several military vehicles deployed in the area. However, the exact location, timing and operational purpose of the reported deployment have not been independently verified.

The reports come amid heightened attention to Iran's military posture along its northwestern borders.

Iranian state media have also reported a meeting between Mojtaba Khamenei and senior military commanders. According to the reports, military officials briefed him on the readiness of forces stationed along the country's northwestern borders.

No official statement has yet confirmed the reported deployment of ballistic missile systems near the Azerbaijani border.