OpenAI, Anthropic set up first election 'war rooms'

2 November 2026 22:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

OpenAI and Anthropic will establish dedicated "war rooms" to monitor their platforms and ensure accurate information is provided about the US midterm elections, marking a first for both companies, Semafor reported on Monday, citing spokespersons.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over election-related misinformation, including AI-generated deepfake videos and inaccurate information distributed through AI-powered search tools. Meta first introduced the concept of a dedicated election war room in 2018 to address the spread of misleading content.

An Anthropic spokesperson told Semafor that the company works year-round to strengthen "election-related safeguards" and enforce its policies, adding that a dedicated team will monitor potential misuse and respond quickly to incidents ahead of the vote.