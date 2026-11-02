OpenAI, Anthropic set up first election 'war rooms'
OpenAI and Anthropic will establish dedicated "war rooms" to monitor their platforms and ensure accurate information is provided about the US midterm elections, marking a first for both companies, Semafor reported on Monday, citing spokespersons.
The initiative comes amid growing concerns over election-related misinformation, including AI-generated deepfake videos and inaccurate information distributed through AI-powered search tools. Meta first introduced the concept of a dedicated election war room in 2018 to address the spread of misleading content.
An Anthropic spokesperson told Semafor that the company works year-round to strengthen "election-related safeguards" and enforce its policies, adding that a dedicated team will monitor potential misuse and respond quickly to incidents ahead of the vote.
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