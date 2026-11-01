Zelenskyy ready to meet Putin in Türkiye

1 November 2026 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Türkiye, arguing that further steps towards resolving the conflict should be discussed at the highest political level.

"I know that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has his own channels of communication with Putin. For this reason, we support holding a meeting in Türkiye. But there is a very important point here. As you said, many meetings have already taken place in Türkiye, while meetings between technical teams and delegations have also been held in the United Arab Emirates. Various results have been achieved, but the war continues," Zelenskyy highlighted in an interview with CNN Türk.

According to the Ukrainian president, if a meeting between the two leaders fails to produce progress, it will raise further questions and represent a failure of diplomacy.

Earlier, Erdogan hosted Zelenskyy at his Dolmabahce residence in Istanbul. Following an exchange of greetings between the delegations, the two leaders held a one-on-one meeting.

Ukrainian president also noted that Türkiye supports efforts to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea and restore normal living conditions in the region. Ankara is expected to play an important role in ensuring maritime security.