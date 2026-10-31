BBC identifies over 285,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine war

31 October 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The identities of 285,023 Russian military personnel killed since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine have been established, according to research involving the BBC.

The researchers warn that the actual death toll is likely substantially higher, as the documented figure includes only individuals whose deaths could be verified through publicly available information.

According to estimates cited by the researchers, records collected from cemeteries, military memorials and published death announcements may represent approximately 45–55% of actual Russian military fatalities.

If that proportion is accurate, the total number of Russian military deaths could be considerably higher than the confirmed figure. However, the researchers stress that their named list should be treated as a documented minimum rather than a complete accounting of losses.

The findings indicate that motorized rifle units have suffered particularly heavy casualties.

Among the five brigades with the highest recorded losses, researchers confirmed a combined 15,312 deaths. The 15th and 30th Motorized Rifle Brigades ranked first and second, respectively, in the number of identified fatalities.

The BBC also documented the deaths of 152 Russian servicemen who had previously been captured by Ukrainian forces, subsequently released and returned to the battlefield, where they were later killed.

The investigation separately examined casualties among North Korean military personnel deployed to fight alongside Russian forces.

Using satellite imagery and official photographs of a military memorial, the BBC's Korean Service identified 2,304 North Korean soldiers who died between 2024 and 2025.