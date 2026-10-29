Azerbaijan’s culture and heritage promoted at US University [PHOTOS]

29 October 2026 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A cultural event titled "Global Bridges - Discover Azerbaijan" has been held at Bay Atlantic University in Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States.

The event was organized with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, at the initiative of the Global Education, Culture & Society Alliance (GECSA), and in cooperation with Bay Atlantic University. Faculty members, students and representatives of the local community attended the event.

The main objective was to introduce American audiences to Azerbaijan’s rich history, cultural heritage, national traditions, music, architecture and tourism potential, promote intercultural dialogue, and contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and educational ties between the peoples of Azerbaijan and the United States.

In his opening remarks, GECSA Founder and President Vusal Guliyev spoke about the alliance’s goals and future prospects. He noted that the initiative aims to introduce students and local communities to the cultures of different countries, strengthen mutual understanding and create new opportunities for international educational and cultural exchange.

Guliyev emphasized the significance of selecting Azerbaijan as the first country featured in the project. He noted that Azerbaijan serves as the starting point for the initiative, which will subsequently introduce American audiences to other countries’ histories, cultures, educational opportunities and international scholarship programmes.

Paolo von Schirach, a professor at Bay Atlantic University and president of the Global Policy Institute, shared his personal experiences and impressions of Azerbaijan. He spoke about his numerous visits to the country, its rich cultural heritage and the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people. Recalling his participation in the Global Media Forums held in Shusha, the professor also addressed the restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in Karabakh.

Nigar Ibrahimova, Executive Director of the Alliance of Azerbaijani-American Organizations (AAAO), delivered a comprehensive presentation on Azerbaijan’s history, geography, multicultural traditions, music, architecture and tourism potential.

"Global Bridges - Discover Azerbaijan" was the first event under GECSA’s initiative to promote international cultural and educational exchange. The project’s next stages are expected to focus on introducing American audiences to the cultures and educational opportunities of various countries, as well as developing international educational programmes and partnerships.