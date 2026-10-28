Azerbaijan’s boxers win 25 medals at four European Championships in 2026

28 October 2026 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani boxers won 25 medals across the four European Championships they entered in 2026.

According to the Boxing Federation, the medal tally includes five gold, eight silver and 12 bronze medals.

Among the national teams, the U-15 squad, which has shown considerable promise for the future, secured the most medals. The young boxers reached the podium 10 times at the European Championships recently held in Trabzon, Türkiye.

Azerbaijan’s U-17 national team finished its continental campaign with eight medals. Meanwhile, the senior national team achieved a record result at the corresponding competition, winning five medals. Two athletes from each of these teams claimed gold medals, earning the honour of hearing the Azerbaijani national anthem played at the top of the podium.

The U-19 national team secured two medals at its European Championship.

Azerbaijani teams finished among the top six in terms of medal standings at three of these continental competitions.

However, the national teams’ medal-winning campaign may not be over yet. The European U-23 Championships, scheduled for November, will provide Azerbaijan with another opportunity to increase its medal tally.