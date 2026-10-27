Uganda targets tenfold economic growth by 2040, with tourism among key priorities

27 October 2026 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Uganda aims to increase the size of its economy tenfold by 2040, with tourism and other priority sectors playing a central role in its development strategy.

Ugandan entrepreneur Anne Kalembe, founder of Gazelle Safari Company, Gazelle Hospitality and Women in Hospitality Uganda, outlined the country’s ambitions during a discussion held on Tuesday as part of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

Kalembe said the Ugandan government considers tourism one of the key drivers of the country’s economic development. The national strategy envisages expanding the economy tenfold by 2040 by focusing on five priority sectors, including agriculture, tourism, mineral resources, science and technology.

She highlighted the tourism industry’s role in generating employment, estimating that the sector has created approximately one million jobs in a country with a population of more than 40 million.

Kalembe also stressed the importance of expanding opportunities for women in tourism and hospitality, highlighting the need to strengthen their participation in these industries.