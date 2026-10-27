No violating vessel in Hormuz is safe, warns Tehran

27 October 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Ali Abdullahi, warned on Monday that any vessel operating outside Iranian regulations in the Strait of Hormuz will "suffer serious consequences."

"The IRGC's [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] naval and ground forces have complete control and oversight of the coasts of the Persian Gulf, the islands, and the Strait of Hormuz, and any movement in this area is under serious surveillance," Abdullahi stated during a visit to the Sea of Oman's coast.

Moreover, the chief of staff also reiterated that the critical waterway is closed, "contrary" to US claims.