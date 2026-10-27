No violating vessel in Hormuz is safe, warns Tehran
Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Ali Abdullahi, warned on Monday that any vessel operating outside Iranian regulations in the Strait of Hormuz will "suffer serious consequences."
"The IRGC's [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] naval and ground forces have complete control and oversight of the coasts of the Persian Gulf, the islands, and the Strait of Hormuz, and any movement in this area is under serious surveillance," Abdullahi stated during a visit to the Sea of Oman's coast.
Moreover, the chief of staff also reiterated that the critical waterway is closed, "contrary" to US claims.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!