Azernews.Az

Monday, October 26, 2026

European gas prices hit highest level since December 2022

26 October 2026 14:42 (UTC+04:00)
European gas prices hit highest level since December 2022
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
Read more

European natural gas prices started the week higher amid growing concerns over global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies due to escalating military conflict in the Middle East and below-average gas storage levels across the continent ahead of winter.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more