Baku’s Olive Festival wraps up three days of local flavours and live music [PHOTOS]

26 October 2026 00:21 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The three-day Olive Festival at Baku’s Seaside National Park came to an end on 25 October, with the final day featuring local products, music and entertainment.

Held to coincide with the olive harvesting season, the festival showcased olives and olive products from a range of local producers. At pavilions set up along the boulevard, visitors had the opportunity to explore the products on offer, speak directly with producers and make purchases.

The festival aimed to promote Azerbaijan’s olive growing traditions, raise the profile of local producers and support their businesses, while contributing to the development of a national brand for the sector.

The festival’s music and entertainment programme also attracted considerable interest over the three days.

At the evening concert on the final day, Azad Shabanov and Zamiq Huseynov performed some of their popular songs. The musical programme concluded with a performance by People’s Artist Aygun Kazimova.

Despite the rainy weather, Baku residents and visitors to the capital continued to arrive at the festival on its final day. They watched the concerts, danced to the music and spent time with family and friends.

The Olive Festival was organised with the support of the State Tourism Agency and the Seaside Boulevard Administration, with olive product brands Absheron Olive Gardens and Olivea serving as sponsors.