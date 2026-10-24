Azerbaijan, Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region discuss trade and investment cooperation
Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Seymur Mardaliyev, has discussed prospects for expanding bilateral trade and investment cooperation with representatives of the business community in Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region.
The diplomat shared details of the meeting in a post on his account on X.
The discussions also focused on opportunities to strengthen direct business ties between Azerbaijan and Zakarpattia, Mardaliyev said.
He highlighted the significant potential for further developing economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Ukrainian region.
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