India seeks to expand energy investment ties with Azerbaijan

23 October 2026 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Indian companies are interested in investing in Azerbaijan’s oil and energy sectors.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar made the remarks on Friday during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

He said there were significant opportunities to further expand bilateral trade and investment.

"Today, we agreed that we should look at deepening investments in the oil and energy sectors, as well as expanding cooperation into other areas," the minister noted.

Jaishankar emphasized that Azerbaijan and India are making important contributions to the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

"We agreed to further strengthen cooperation and enhance coordination in this area. We also discussed opportunities to increase the number of direct flights and further expand bilateral relations," he added.