Araghchi slams US military aid to Israel

23 October 2026 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized the United States on Friday over its military support for Israel, claiming Washington had spent $11 billion on missile defense for the country over the past three years.

"The U.S. has over the past three years spent $11 BILLION in taxpayer money on missile defense for Israel," Araghchi wrote on X. "It has fired more interceptors defending Israel than Israel has," he added.

Citing estimates by US foreign policy analyst Stephen Semler, based on Pentagon budget documents and other sources, Araghchi said US forces had fired 609 missile interceptors to defend Israel since October 2023. "That is not a symbiotic relationship. It is a parasitic one," he stated.